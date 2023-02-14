TBA will be checkered for the Tennessee-Alabama basketball game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fans will “checker” Thompson-Boling Arena as the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers hope to defeat the No. 1 team in the nation on Wednesday.

Checkered refers to each section being broken up by color. For example, one section will wear orange and the next will wear white and so on.

University officials said the big game called for a big-game atmosphere, asking fans to be early, loud and color-coordinated.

Tennessee is hoping to bounce back after losing back-to-back games for the first time since the 2020-21 basketball season.

Afterward, the Vols sent a message to Vol Nation, asking them to stick with the team after the last couple of weeks.

we know. It's been a weird couple weeks



sports really do be like that sometimes



But last night's second-half effort, THAT was Tennessee Basketball



and the second-half TBA atmosphere, THAT was what VolNation is all about



So stick with us. Keep showing up. We'll meet you there pic.twitter.com/8JnYZIP5H8 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 12, 2023

Tip off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

