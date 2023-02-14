TBA will be checkered for the Tennessee-Alabama basketball game

Checkered refers to each section being broken up by color.
University of Tennessee basketball practice
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fans will “checker” Thompson-Boling Arena as the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers hope to defeat the No. 1 team in the nation on Wednesday.

University officials said the big game called for a big-game atmosphere, asking fans to be early, loud and color-coordinated.

Tennessee is hoping to bounce back after losing back-to-back games for the first time since the 2020-21 basketball season.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee falls in AP college basketball poll

Afterward, the Vols sent a message to Vol Nation, asking them to stick with the team after the last couple of weeks.

Tip off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Going to the game? You can find out what color to wear here.

