TBI: Woman charged with arson after Anderson Co. clinic fire

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.
Tiffany Pearl Extine, 32, of Decatur
Tiffany Pearl Extine, 32, of Decatur(TBI)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee woman is facing charges following a fire at an Anderson County rehabilitation clinic, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Feb. 11, TBI agents and Norris Police Department investigators began investigating a fire that damaged an inpatient rehabilitation clinic located at 17 Ridgeway Road in Norris, officials said.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, and identified Tiffany Pearl Extine, 32, of Decatur, as the individual responsible, according to a release.

Extine was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of vandalism on Sunday. She was booked into the Anderson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Maryville man hit, killed by train in Blount County, officials say
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Crews investigate multi-vehicle crash in Loudon County
Cocke Co. inmate airlifted to hospital after escape attempt, sheriff says
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) takes a last-second 3-point shot over Tennessee guard...
Tennessee falls in AP college basketball poll
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university

Latest News

Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Maryville man hit, killed by train in Blount County, officials say
Generic police lights
Body found in Claiborne County prompts investigation, officials say
Breezy Wednesday
Gusty winds and warm air arrive before the cold front and WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Lt. Michael Earlywine
Fired Knoxville police officer reinstated following dispute request