TBI: Woman charged with arson after Anderson Co. clinic fire

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee woman is facing charges following a fire at an Anderson County rehabilitation clinic, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Feb. 11, TBI agents and Norris Police Department investigators began investigating a fire that damaged an inpatient rehabilitation clinic located at 17 Ridgeway Road in Norris, officials said.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, and identified Tiffany Pearl Extine, 32, of Decatur, as the individual responsible, according to a release.

Extine was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of vandalism on Sunday. She was booked into the Anderson County Jail.

