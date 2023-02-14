Teens accused of crashing stolen car, killing 71-year-old man

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13,...
Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus. Authorities say the Kia had been stolen.(Source: Network Video Productions via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (CNN) - Police in Illinois say three teenage boys in a stolen car were involved in a crash that killed a 71-year-old man.

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot Sunday in Robbins, which is a village in metropolitan Chicago, when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus.

The victim was pulled from the car and taken to the hospital, where he died, according to WFLD.

The teens allegedly tried to flee the scene but were taken into custody by police, who noticed the Kia driving with a broken driver’s side window. Authorities say the car had been stolen.

Police told WFLD the three suspects were released to their parents over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Crews investigate multi-vehicle crash in Loudon County
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) takes a last-second 3-point shot over Tennessee guard...
Tennessee falls in AP college basketball poll
Safe Haven Baby Box
Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky
Gus Manning
Vols legend Gus Manning dies at 99
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university

Latest News

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Police: 3 killed in Michigan State University shooting; suspect dead
Rounds of rain this week
Tracking more clouds to rain ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Conrad Dobler attends Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and...
Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72
A University of Tennessee Medical Center alum was honored Thursday for her role in helping to...
UT Medical Center alum honored after helping to save Damar Hamlin