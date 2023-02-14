TN Rep. drafts resolution aimed at TVA’s handling of winter weather

The Tennessee Valley Authority mandated rolling blackouts to alleviate stress on the state’s energy grid during a recent cold snap.
Tennessee Valley Authority seeking community comments.
Tennessee Valley Authority seeking community comments.(Tennessee Valley Authority seeking community comments.)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Davidson County Representative has presented a House resolution that targets the Tennessee Valley Authority’s handling of extreme weather and its effect on Tennesseans’ access to electricity.

Tennessee House Rep. Jason Powell of District 53 (Davidson County) drafted a resolution that requests the TVA be better prepared for impending winter weather by addressing energy issues beforehand. The state was subject to rolling power blackouts over Christmas weekend as the TVA attempted to relieve the stress on the state’s power grid during an abrupt drop in temperatures.

HJR-0135 demands more accountability from TVA and applies pressure on the agency to improve its operations to avoid future blackouts:

Rep. Powell filed the resolution for introduction on January 31 and is scheduled for presentation before the House Business & Utilities Subcommittee on Tuesday at noon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Crews investigate multi-vehicle crash in Loudon County
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) takes a last-second 3-point shot over Tennessee guard...
Tennessee falls in AP college basketball poll
Safe Haven Baby Box
Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Person dies after train crash in Blount County, officials say

Latest News

Sig Sauer handgun
Tennessee bill would lower gun age requirement
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley adds up the heavy rain from a cold front, warranting a First...
Increasing clouds, winds, and warmth ahead of a heavy downpours and a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Rounds of rain this week
Tracking more clouds to rain ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day