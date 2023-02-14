TVA: ‘No chance’ of water contamination from Ohio train wreck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many in East Tennessee are wondering what kind of risks the area could see following a train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio. Officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority said people don’t need to worry about local contamination following the disaster, however.

The Norfolk Southern Railway train derailed earlier in the month, spilling several toxic chemicals from five derailed tankers in the Ohio town. The crash and successive cleanup have East Palestinians worried about water and air contamination, with some locals reporting to WVLT sister stations that their animals are becoming sick or dying.

Directly following the crash, crews began a controlled release of the chemicals, fearing an explosion. At the time of the release, officials warned that the burn would send phosgene and hydrogen chloride into the air. Phosgene being a toxic gas that can cause vomiting and breathing trouble that was used as a weapon in World War I.

That means there are two avenues for the chemicals to make their way into the valley here in Tennessee- by air or by water. Jim Hopson, TVA’s Public Information Officer, spoke with WVLT News and said there is “no chance” the chemicals could spread to the area.

Since the crash happened at ground level, Hopson said, the only thing that could carry toxins into the area would be prevailing winds, which TVA has not seen. Additionally, Hopson added that even if there were enough winds to carry chemical residue, they would miss the valley due to the geography of the area.

The second route into the area is via water, Hopson said, which is also a non-issue. The Tennessee River flows in the wrong direction to carry the chemicals into the area, Hopson said.

The TVA isn’t ignoring the issue, however, as Hopson said the agency is monitoring the situation.

“We are looking at it,” Hopson said. “We monitor everything.” As of now, though, Hopson added, there is no indication of local contamination.

