Two arrested in Blount Co. after ‘multiple’ home burglaries

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after multiple home burglaries, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Wayne Jennings, 49, and Amanda Nicole Jackson, 40, both of Maryville were taken into custody on Monday after being connected to multiple “residential, outbuilding, and utility trailer burglaries,” according to officials.

On Jan. 7, deputies responded to two residences on Clendenen Road to find multiple items stolen, including multiple power tools and other miscellaneous items. A release stated officials dispatched to a residence on High Pointe Way to learn that a construction trailer had been burglarized and multiple power tools were stolen.

In addition, on Feb. 6, deputies responded to two homes under construction on Farm of the Smokies Way to find that they were burglarized and vandalized.

Most recently, on Feb. 12, investigators responded to Ellejoy Road to the report of a burglary and vandalism of a residence, an outbuilding and a utility trailer. Officials said, similarly, the burglarized items included power tools and a washer and dryer.

As part of the investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant for Jennings and Jackson’s residence on Level Road. During the search, officials said they found the washer and dryer taken from the Ellejoy Road resident on Feb. 12.

Jennings was charged with four counts of burglary, three counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of theft and four counts of vandalism. He is being in the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $235,000 pending a hearing at 9 a.m. Feb. 17.

Jackson was charged with one count of theft of property. She is being held on a $200,000 bond also pending a court hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Feb.17.

Now, the sheriff’s office is urging East Tennesseans to protect their property.

“There are many low-priced and free options that property owners can utilize, including security cameras on and inside your homes and trail cameras at different locations on your property,” a spokesperson said. “Another important step individuals can take is to record the serial numbers and take photos of electronics, appliances, and other high-priced items.”

Moving forward, BCSO investigators are working alongside other jurisdictions in connection with similar cases.

