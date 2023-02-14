UT Medical Center alum honored after helping to save Damar Hamlin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee Medical Center alum was honored Thursday for her role in helping to save Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in January.

Dr. Valerie Sams was the chief surgery resident at UTMC, where she worked from 2008 to 2013. She was on-call the day the player went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati.

“I was just the one on the schedule that day,” Sams said. “It was my weekend work night, and I was on when the call came in, and so our team responded to the trauma bay and all the resources there. All the teams were there ready to receive them and prepare them and admitted him through our ICU.”

She’s got an extensive resume, too, having not only studied at UTMC but also spending time in the U.S. Air Force.

In the Air Force, Sams was assigned to the School of Aerospace Medicine, all while working at the Cincinnati Medical Center as a surgeon and director of the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills, also known as the C-STARS Program.

Sams is part of a team of medics working at the medical center’s Critical Care Air Transport, training to care for patients who need to be medically evacuated from battlefields.

When asked about her time at UTMC, Sams said she had two mentors to thank.

“Dr. Blaine Enderson was one of my great mentors. When I was in Tennessee. I met him as a medical student and really my biggest supporter from day one, and Knoxville was my number one choice to three,” Sams said. “Dr. Todd Nickloes was my other mentor at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and he is also a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, critical care transport doctor.”

Sams spent Thursday in Glendale, Arizona, being honored for the work she did to help Hamlin at a pre-Super Bowl event.

“Oh, it’s just heartwarming. As a military member, I have devoted my life and taking care of young men and women who serve our country,” she said about the event.

