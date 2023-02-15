40 year art tradition opens exhibit in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Gatlinburg art tradition for the past 40 years is back, showcasing all the talented types of unique art that can be made in the Smoky Mountains.

The Sevier County Biennial Juried Exhibition is at the Arrowmont School for the Arts right now.

The paintings and 3-D hand-crafted pieces of art are on display now with a reception that’s open to the public on February 17.

There are 178 pieces that have all been made right in Sevier County reflecting the rich history of the community.

“The breadth of artists in this community is so wide, we want the show to reflect that breadth. So we have things that you can make by hand that are three-dimensional. We have ceramics, we have metal smithing, we have jewelry, we have adornment and wearables and we also have work that hangs on the wall,” said Deborah Sosower, with Arrowmont School of the Arts & Crafts.

For the first time, the Sevier County Biennial Juried Exhibition includes a companion exhibit: the 2023 Sevier County Youth Exhibition, showcasing work created by young Sevier County artists, ages 5 – 18. Arrowmont instructor and director of Knoxville Arts & Fine Crafts Center, Kelly Sullivan, is the awards juror for the Youth Exhibition. Awards will be presented to artists in both exhibits during the February 17, 2023 reception.

The exhibition is on view in Arrowmont’s Sandra J. Blain Galleries in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, from Jan. 31 through March 3.

Works were delivered by 78 artists, 29 of whom were first-time submitters.

