After watching beloved truck burn, Flourish Flowers thriving as first Valentines in new ride rolls around

Flourish Flowers first truck burned on the side of the interstate last Spring.
Flourish Flowers first truck burned on the side of the interstate last Spring.
By William Puckett
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY HILL, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a 1961 Ford Econoline and it is what Flourish Flowers started their company out of.

The green truck went across East Tennessee loaded down with all sorts of flowers and greenery in the back compartment.

In March of 2022, driving down the interstate an employee at Flourish Flowers recognized that there was smoke billowing out of the vehicle and pulled over on the side of the road.

”Completely burst into flames, everyone is safe and that’s what matters, but we lost our Flo Girl in an instant and that’s what’s heartbreaking,” said Farm Manager Mary Esther Brewer.

Down a truck, and the one that they started their company out of, the company set out to find its replacement.

”By the end of the day Savannah the owner was like we lost a truck today we are now officially half of what we’re normally working with,” said Brewer.

In Indiana, they found an almost identical, 1962 Ford Econoline ready to step in and fill the void left that fateful March day.

Flourish Flowers 1962 Econoline
Flourish Flowers 1962 Econoline(WVLT)

”But they’re still very rare and hard to find and the fact that we got one almost identical is amazing it’s just crazy,” said Brewer.

Brewer was speaking with WVLT News standing outside what the company named ‘Indy’ paying homage to its Hoosier roots.

”She’s up and running, she’s doing the same thing and we love her,” said Brewer.

This day marked the company’s first Valentines Day without Flo, but the first of a renewed Flourish, Indy loaded down with flowers bound for folks in West Knoxville.

Flourish Flowers
Flourish Flowers(WVLT)

”We’re doing our best to sort of replace someone who will never be replaced in our hearts but similar,” said Brewer.

Flourish posts the location of the truck on their website, they also have a brick-and-mortar location in Fountain City off-Broadway.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Maryville man hit, killed by train in Blount County, officials say
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Audree Duncan, 23
Missing woman found, transported to hospital for evaluation
Cocke Co. inmate airlifted to hospital after escape attempt, sheriff says
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Crews investigate multi-vehicle crash in Loudon County

Latest News

After watching beloved truck burn, Flourish Flowers thriving as first Valentines in new ride rolls around
Maryville man hit, killed by train in Blount County, officials say
TBI: Woman charged with arson after Anderson Co. clinic fire
Body found in Claiborne County, officials say