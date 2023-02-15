After watching beloved truck burn, Flourish Flowers thriving as first Valentines in new ride rolls around

ROCKY HILL, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a 1961 Ford Econoline and it is what Flourish Flowers started their company out of.

The green truck went across East Tennessee loaded down with all sorts of flowers and greenery in the back compartment.

In March of 2022, driving down the interstate an employee at Flourish Flowers recognized that there was smoke billowing out of the vehicle and pulled over on the side of the road.

”Completely burst into flames, everyone is safe and that’s what matters, but we lost our Flo Girl in an instant and that’s what’s heartbreaking,” said Farm Manager Mary Esther Brewer.

Down a truck, and the one that they started their company out of, the company set out to find its replacement.

”By the end of the day Savannah the owner was like we lost a truck today we are now officially half of what we’re normally working with,” said Brewer.

In Indiana, they found an almost identical, 1962 Ford Econoline ready to step in and fill the void left that fateful March day.

Flourish Flowers 1962 Econoline (WVLT)

”But they’re still very rare and hard to find and the fact that we got one almost identical is amazing it’s just crazy,” said Brewer.

Brewer was speaking with WVLT News standing outside what the company named ‘Indy’ paying homage to its Hoosier roots.

”She’s up and running, she’s doing the same thing and we love her,” said Brewer.

This day marked the company’s first Valentines Day without Flo, but the first of a renewed Flourish, Indy loaded down with flowers bound for folks in West Knoxville.

Flourish Flowers (WVLT)

”We’re doing our best to sort of replace someone who will never be replaced in our hearts but similar,” said Brewer.

Flourish posts the location of the truck on their website, they also have a brick-and-mortar location in Fountain City off-Broadway.

