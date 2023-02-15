Almost two dozen still need a place to stay as Village Inn closes

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One week ago the City of Crossville announced its intention to purchase the property the Village Inn sits on after all of the tenants have moved out of the space.

At the time, City manager Greg Wood said the city wouldn’t purchase the property before then because they are not in the business of housing and rentals.

This vote came after an agreement was said to already be in place between the owners and the city.

That came after owners say they were instructed to hand out eviction notices at the beginning of January for renters to vacate their units by February 15.

Feb. 15 rolled around and still nearly two dozen people remain, and while that’s an issue for the owners and city, it’s a far cry from how many were there in July when the city handed out eviction notices and told renters they had 12 hours to leave.

With some two dozen still there, co-owner Steve Threet is processing his emotions as things near an end.

”This little family, this little community, I don’t want to see it go but it’s going,” said Threet during his first on-camera interview with WVLT.

Threet has spoken with WVLT News on the phone but agreed to do an on-camera interview this time as the saga nears a close.

”It breaks your heart, It breaks your spirit, I have vowed not to let it break my spirit, it’s troubled were going to put our faith in God and let God deal with it, and let God handle it,” said Threet.

Threet is worried about longtime renters who are now left to scramble with the last few hours they have to find a place to live.

Those he fears for are renters like Nancy Rector and her husband.

”Very scary here we had a home,” said Rector outside of her unit, Wednesday.

Rector’s husband is disabled, and she admits she has a tough time moving around herself.

She says she has looked at many places but for one reason or another, she can’t find a place to stay.

”We’ve gone everywhere trying to go, we’ve filled out applications but there’s nowhere to go,” said Rector.

She and her husband, alongside their dog are looking at sleeping in their car. It’s a reality she has come to accept, but one she still struggles to know is her future after having a place she knew and loved.

”I got to know people and care about people here, it’s just hard,” said Rector.

This is the reality for others too, Threet now hoping he can find a place for them to stay before it’s all over.

”I love these people, I’ve got some problems here, I’m not saying it’s perfect, but I’ve got some good people and they’ve fallen on hard times but they’re stuck between a rock and a hard place,” said Threet.

Threet said he’s shed tears, and expected to shed more by the end of Wednesday.

WVLT News reached out to the city for an update on its end.

City Manager Greg Wood told WVLT News nothing has changed on the city’s side, he added officials are assisting the veterans left without housing but, that process takes time.

WVLT News also reached out to the Crossville Housing Authority to see how they are assisting Village Inn renters.

They told us, they’re working with community partners to help all who need it but said they could not give a number, citing privacy reasons.

