Family of woman who died in KPD custody says information doesn’t add up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been more than a week since a woman died after being unresponsive in Knoxville police custody.

Lisa Edwards, 61, was taken into custody at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, and Knoxville Police Department officers placed her in a cruiser.

While in the car, officials said she became unresponsive and was taken back to the hospital, where she died the next day.

Family members told WVLT news there are conflicting stories between Fort Sanders and KPD officials.

“It just seems strange,” said August Boylan, Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law.

Boylan said Edwards moved from Rhode Island to Knoxville on Feb. 4, went right from the airport to Blount Memorial Hospital with abdominal pain and called her son asking for help.

“‘Please talk to this nurse, tell her that I cannot walk. She thinks I’m trying to steal a wheelchair,’” Boylan said, describing the phone call from Edwards to her son.

Boylan said Edwards suffered a stroke in 2019 and has needed a wheelchair ever since.

For reasons Boylan doesn’t know, Edwards took a taxi to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center that same night.

“Multiple people told us that,” Boylan said.

Boylan said Edwards was discharged from Fort Sanders just before 7:00 a.m. the next morning.

KPD officials said officers arrested Edwards outside of the emergency room for trespassing about an hour later because she refused to leave.

“The Fort Sanders chief nursing officer told us that they did not call the police to have her removed from the premises,” Boylan said. “That they’re not about that, that they wouldn’t have done that.”

Before Edwards was arrested, she left a voicemail on her son’s phone.

“And it’s her repeatedly saying, ‘please help me, please help me. Timmy, I’m scared, they beat me up last night,’” Boylan said.

Boylan said that was the last time the family heard from Edwards before she became unresponsive and died the next evening at an area hospital.

TBI officials said they’re still investigating the situation, and there’s no timetable for how long that will take. The findings will be turned over to the district attorney for possible charges.

Fort Sanders officials said they can’t discuss patient information for privacy reasons, and they are cooperating in the investigation.

Boylan said she doesn’t know what state of mind Edwards was in while all this was happening, but said Edwards was able to think for herself, despite her disability.

The autopsy report could take three to four months, according to Boylan.

She said the family just wants answers.

WVLT News reached out to Blount Memorial Hospital for comment but did not hear back.

