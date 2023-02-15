First Alert Weather Day Thursday for heavy rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Thursday bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few stronger storms. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins in the morning and continues throughout the day.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clouds continue tonight with scattered showers returning. We’ll be at a 60% coverage by the morning with a low around 56 degrees.

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day starts with the morning batch of rain and storms, as this could cause a messy morning commute. But, it’s a 60% coverage in the morning, then a lull in the rain and a high of 72 degrees.

The last wave of heavy rain and potentially stronger storms move through during the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area in the late afternoon, peaking at 100% coverage late evening to early in the night. Some could collect 2 or more inches of rain, so ponding on roads and high water are risks. Gusts pick back up to around 40 mph, adding to the risks in this First Alert Weather Day since trees can topple easier when the ground is saturated.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll cool off quickly Friday with a few spotty mountain snow showers possible early. Highs dip back down in the low to mid-40s, and the breeze makes it feel colder.

Sunshine returns this weekend with highs in the upper 40s Saturday to upper 50s by Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures continue to warm up for the new week with on-and-off rain chances starting Monday afternoon.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.