Great Smoky Mountains National Park to host veteran cemetery cleanup

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Veterans Heritage Site Foundation is planning a cemetery cleanup in Cades Cove.
Cades Cove.
Cades Cove.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Veterans Heritage Site Foundation is planning a cemetery cleanup in Cades Cove on Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cleanup will start at Primitive Baptist Church with the goal of cleaning up 35 veteran graves. If the group has enough volunteers, they will move on to other graves.

Those interested in volunteering will just need to bring gloves, safety glasses and a lunch. Other supplies and water will be provided.

Want to volunteer? Reach out to Sheila Evans at 865-654-8473 or Marilyn Childress at 678-920-1989 or marilyn.childress@veteransheritagesite.org.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
Doorbell camera footage: 5 people shot, including child, in deadly Sweetwater shooting
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Maryville man hit, killed by train in Blount County, officials say
Multiple possible suspects in deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
Generic police lights
Body found in Claiborne County, officials say
Robert Wayne Jennings & Amanda Nicole Jackson
Two arrested in Blount Co. after ‘multiple’ home burglaries

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the increasing wind and waves of heavy rain and some...
Warm and breezy today, ahead of a cold front’s gusty downpours and a First Alert Weather Day
The inmate was airlifted by Lifestar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after he...
VIDEO: Cocke Co. inmate airlifted to hospital after escape attempt, sheriff says
A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
Doorbell camera footage: 5 people shot, including child, in deadly Sweetwater shooting
One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Doorbell camera footage: 5 people shot, including child, in deadly Sweetwater shooting