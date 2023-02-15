Great Smoky Mountains National Park to host veteran cemetery cleanup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Veterans Heritage Site Foundation is planning a cemetery cleanup in Cades Cove on Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cleanup will start at Primitive Baptist Church with the goal of cleaning up 35 veteran graves. If the group has enough volunteers, they will move on to other graves.

Those interested in volunteering will just need to bring gloves, safety glasses and a lunch. Other supplies and water will be provided.

Want to volunteer? Reach out to Sheila Evans at 865-654-8473 or Marilyn Childress at 678-920-1989 or marilyn.childress@veteransheritagesite.org.

