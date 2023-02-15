‘It’s encouraging’ | A new reality for rehabilitation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new way for patients to work to meet their rehab goals is a little less like work and more like a game.

Real Systems is a virtual reality rehab tool new to Knoxville. It is a fully immersive, goal-oriented virtual reality rehabilitation tool designed to fuel intrinsic motivation, which allows therapists to challenge and engage patients in new ways — from head to toe — in pursuit of their individual goals.

Madison Mitchell is an Occupational Therapist at Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital said how helpful this is for her and the patients. It helps treat areas like shoulder range of motion (ROM), knee ROM, full-body strengthening, spine stabilization, hip ROM, ADL training, functional reaching, fine motor skills, cognition and the list goes on.

“To find just another tool I can use to help bridge those caps of disfunction back to real life is so important for me so anything someone can give me that works I want to keep it because then it’s just one more great things I can use,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell also talked about all the games you can choose from on the virtual reality headsets, “You can play pinball and beat the alien boss you can move birds from nest to nest.”

This helps patients recovering from medical conditions such as a stroke, brain or orthopedic injury. A patient can choose any type of game to play for their rehab to work on the target areas of their needs.

“It works on visual and spatial awareness it works on their hemiplegic arm it works on trunk stability and balance I can do this sitting or standing and I can modify this just as I can conventual therapy,” said Mitchell.

Sandra Freeman had a stroke nearly a week ago and is a patient at Knoxville Rehab Hospital. She used virtual reality for the first time today and said how she can already see a difference in her recovery compared to conventual therapy.

“And just when you think they’re making it easy for you and you’ve conquered it they make it a little more difficult, so they really push you,” said Freeman.

The hospital also uses the headset for pinball, which helps target your upper movement.

“We know it’s worth it for our patients and so it’s up to us as therapists to be the advocates for our patients so they can get as much therapy and the best therapy that they can for as long as they can,” said Mitchell.

Freeman told me how helpful the staff of therapists are at the rehab hospital and how she never thought virtual reality rehab would be something she could use to help her accident.

“It’s something you look forward to when you go to the therapy sessions you never know what they’re going to throw at you so it’s encouraging to know that you’re going to be pushing towards a different goal every day although you have an ultimate goal,” said Freeman.

So far insurance has covered most of Mitchell’s patients’ treatments for using virtual reality for rehab. Even Freeman’s insurance extended her coverage until Feb. 21 because they had actual data showing her improvements.

Mitchell is seeing patients less likely to cancel their appointments. Instead of being bored with conventional therapy, patients look forward to the engaging experience that is improving health outcomes as at a faster pace.

