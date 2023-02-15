KCHD outlines health risk behaviors among high schoolers in report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department released the 2022 Knox County High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey Wednesday, which highlighted risk behaviors that affected the health of students in the county.

The survey focused on various issues, including self-harm and violence, tobacco use, alcohol and other drug use, and weight control and diet. Students in ninth through twelfth grade answered the questions anonymously in March 2022.

An analysis of the findings highlights that there was a decline in cigarette smoking, alcohol consumption and riding in a vehicle without a seatbelt. However, it also found that nearly 17% of students said they were bullied on school property during the past year, and 16% also reported they were bullied electronically during the same period.

In addition, girls suffered twice as much electronic bullying and reported trying to lose weight at a higher rate than boys.

“Supporting the social and emotional well-being of students is an essential part of our work, and this report provides important insight into some of the challenges they face,” said Jason Myers, Assistant Superintendent of Student Success for Knox County Schools.

The findings also reported that 27% of students were offered, sold or given illegal drugs on school property in the last 12 months.

The “At A Glance” findings can be found below:

However, all of the report can be found here:

