Knoxville ranked as Top 50 concert hotspot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Visit Knoxville announced Wednesday that the Scruffy City has broken into the top 50 concert markets in the country, according to Pollstar’s Concert Market Ratings for 2023.

Pollstar, who is in charge of the country’s most comprehensive database of ticket sales, ranked Knoxville at #41 on the list, up from #97 last year. The 56-spot jump is the largest improvement in the country, according to Visit Knoxville.

“This national ranking really highlights Knoxville on the map as a live entertainment destination,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. “Music and performances enhance both the visitor experience and the quality of life for local residents, and it’s exciting for us.”

Knoxville is home to several local venues, like the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum, Thompson-Boling Arena, the Tennessee Theatre and the Bijou Theatre.

“Knoxvillians’ love for music is the heartbeat that has kept the Bijou Theatre alive for the last 114 years,” said Courtney Bergmeier, Executive Director of the Bijou Theatre. “There aren’t many places that provide a greater sense of community than live music venues: hundreds of people gathered together, singing along with total strangers and making new friends through their shared love of music. Concerts allow us to give joy, happiness, and unforgettable memories to our community, and we’re so fortunate to be in a place that responds to that gift with love and support.”

The announcement comes as many entertainers are announcing stops in Knoxville, including The Chicks and Stevie Nicks.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.