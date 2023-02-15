Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rowan County teacher and coach is accused of inappropriate sexual misconduct with a student.

The superintendent confirms Andrew Zaheri has been placed on administrative leave.

According to the arrest citation, 39-year-old Zaheri is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

He is facing a 3rd-degree rape charge.

Zaheri was an assistant basketball coach at Rowan County Senior High School.

He was also a teacher there.

