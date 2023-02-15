‘Let’s see what we’re all about’ | Opening day on the horizon for Tennessee baseball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday, Tennessee baseball will take the diamond to begin their 2023 season.

A year ago, the Vols took the sport by storm. This season, the Big Orange is already on everyone’s radar.

All off-season, this team’s been making headlines for their projected talent, from being favorites in the east to a program-record four pitchers named to the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list.

Previous coverage: Tennessee baseball ranked No. 2 in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25

The hype is deserved, as catcher Jared Dickey claimed their pitching staff is the best in the country.

”I think the energy has kind of been unmatched so far,” said Dickey. “The guys are putting great swings on the ball and obviously our pitchers are doing their things, we probably have the best staff in America. I think I can say that pretty confidently. Just seeing what they’ve done on the mound and seeing how we’ve bounded in the locker room and on the field as well. We haven’t been complete together as a team yet, but you can already tell that the guys on the bench want to be there for each other and the guys on the field are also there for the guys on the bench at all times.”

Tennessee ace Chase Dollander said their greatest strength comes from their mental toughness on the mound and how they’ve developed over the off-season.

Though maybe the greatest challenge in their development is thanks to the work their hitters are giving them.

“It’s been hard, I’m not going to lie, this lineup is really, really good,” Dollander said on practicing against their hitters. “We have a lot of lefties this year, so as a right-hander, it’s kind of hard to pitch from them sometimes. So that’s going to give a lot of problems to a bunch of different teams in my opinion.”

As the Vols wrap up their final practices, the team is eager as ever to begin their season and hopefully live up to the hype.

Vols Head Coach Tony Vitello said, ”Everyone across the country is going to be excited about opening day. You’ve got a fresh, clean start. So it’s going to be all the excitement you can imagine. Let’s see what we’re all about. And no better way to do it than to challenge yourself against an Omaha-caliber club in Arizona.”

Tennessee and Arizona meet on the diamond for the MLB Desert Invitational Friday at 8:00 p.m.

