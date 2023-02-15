Many concerts and events to Find Your Fun this weekend

By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events and concerts going on this weekend for you to Find Your Fun!

Friday, February 17th:

The legendary rock band Journey is coming to Thompson Boling Area this Friday! Journey’s Freedom Tour kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Toto. You can buy tickets online starting at $75.

Comedian Heather McMahan is coming to Knoxville this weekend as well. The show is Friday at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium The laughter starts at 8 p.m. You can still buy tickets starting at around $40.

Saturday, February 18th:

We’ll go from rock to country as Cody Johnson takes the stage at Thompson Boling Area on Saturday. He’ll be joined by Randy Houser. The concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m. You can still buy verified resale tickets starting at $70.

The annual wiener dog races are back this weekend at the Ice Bears Game! The puck drop is at 7:35 p.m. During intermission, dozens of Dachshunds race across the ice to be crowned the champion! While the game is sold out, there are a few verified resale tickets up for grabs.

