Mayor seeks approval for UT Medical Center to manage, operate Blount Memorial Hospital

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County mayor is hoping that an agreement, which results in the University of Tennessee Medical Center managing and operating Blount Memorial Hospital, can be reached.

Mayor Ed Mitchell said he is seeking authorization from the Blount County Board of Commissioners to negotiate a management agreement with UTMC to manage and operate the functions of BMH, in hopes to “better serve the Blount County citizens, all while preserving County ownership and local board oversight of our hospital.”

“Having a hospital here in Blount County is very important to the health and well-being of our citizens. Every action I have taken during my time as Mayor and especially these last few months has been all for the benefit of our citizens and of our hospital. In recent weeks, I have worked with and made recommendations to the Blount County Board of Commissioners to improve and/or replace Blount Memorial Hospital’s Board of Directors to gain fresh perspectives. Those efforts have been thwarted by the Board and Hospital management,” Mitchell said in a release.

In a statement on Feb. 15, Mitchell said it had become “obvious” that the management of BMH, along with the Board restructuring needed to be addressed as quickly as possible.

To do so, he created a list of goals which can be found below:

Improve the financial stability of the hospital. Ensure the continued access of quality healthcare for our citizens. Restore the confidence of our citizens. Restore a workplace where medical staff and employees are proud to work. Make use of the unutilized services and patient space in our hospital. Preserve County ownership and local board oversight.

Mitchell said the change in management would not change BMH’s name. In addition, he believes that Blount County and UTMC shared important common ground.

“It is very clear that Blount County and UTMC share important common ground. UTMC brings experience and expertise which I am confident can help with the current situation at Blount Memorial Hospital,” Mitchell said. “With approval and guidance from the County Commission, I would like to explore a management agreement that would ensure the success of Blount Memorial Hospital, keep it an asset to the citizens of Blount County, ensure they have access to existing and future high-quality health services, and provide the current medical staff and employees a desirable place to practice and work.”

This comes after in November of 2022, the Blount County Commission called a meeting and voted to remove three of the hospital’s board of directors. However, Blount Memorial Hospital filed a lawsuit In Dec. 2022, which asked for the operation of the hospital to be declared independent of the political control of the Blount County Commission and Blount County mayor.

In addition, the lawsuit said the county had no authority to remove hospital directors, and their removals were invalid.

“An independent Blount Memorial Hospital will benefit the health and welfare of Blount County,” said Dr. Harold Naramore, the CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital. “It is imperative that the hospital operate as an independent entity to continue our mission of delivering outstanding care in Blount County as Blount Memorial Hospital has done for more than 75 years.”

Now, if an agreement is reached, Mitchell said it would be placed in full writing for review and transparency of the county’s citizens. He also said that the concerns he’d expressed were not directed toward the employees and medical staff.

“The reputation and survival of Blount Memorial Hospital depends upon the decisions we make in the next few weeks,” Mitchell said.

WVLT News has reached out to BMH for a response.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.