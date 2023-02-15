Multiple possible suspects in Knoxville shooting, police say
The suspects ran from the scene, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are searching for multiple possible suspects in a shooting that left one victim injured on Tuesday night.
KPD officers responded to a shooting on Badgett Drive near Goins Drive at around 5:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
Multiple possible suspects ran from the scene, KPD officials said.
The investigation is in the preliminary stages and is led by the Violent Crimes Unit.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.