Multiple possible suspects in Knoxville shooting, police say

The suspects ran from the scene, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are searching for multiple possible suspects in a shooting that left one victim injured on Tuesday night.

KPD officers responded to a shooting on Badgett Drive near Goins Drive at around 5:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Multiple possible suspects ran from the scene, KPD officials said.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and is led by the Violent Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story.

