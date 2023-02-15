Multiple possible suspects in Knoxville shooting, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are searching for multiple possible suspects in a shooting that left one victim injured on Tuesday night.

KPD officers responded to a shooting on Badgett Drive near Goins Drive at around 5:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Multiple possible suspects ran from the scene, KPD officials said.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and is led by the Violent Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story.

