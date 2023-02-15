New Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital opens

The new Patricia Neal facility hosted its grand opening in West Knoxville.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital is open in West Knoxville.

The $50 million investment has been under construction for two years, along with a total renovation of the original Patricia Neal facility at Fort Sanders.

The hospital houses 51 beds and dialysis services.

The new hospital is the result of a partnership between Covenant Health and Encompass Health.

“It’s building on the rich tradition of what we’ve had for over 40 years. It’s advanced technology and private rooms, and it’s set up for the patient. It’s all one level, so I think it builds upon the success of the history,” said CEO, Jennifer Steely.

The hospital begins accepting patients in early March.

