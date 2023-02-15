Start to forever: UT grad meets future husband on airplane

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the 1980′s a University of Tennessee graduate decided to take part in a work-study program that would soon change her life. After the program was over, she came back with more than just a degree.

What started out as a work-study trip for UT student Vickie Moretz Kidner and her friend Sandra ended up being much more than she ever expected. “It was about a half an hour before we had to board-- and we came in and they said ‘oh you’re standby, you may not get on.’”

Vickie and Sandra almost missed the flight that would change her life forever. It was by luck the women not only made the flight, but they got to sit together, and they weren’t alone.

“And on the other side of Sandra was Graham.” Graham Kinder, an England native, was also on that flight by chance after getting a standby ticket.

The three hit it off quickly with Vickie even thinking that Graham was the perfect guy for her friend. “He looked so cute,” said Moretz Kidner, “And I thought ‘aw, so Sandra was sitting next to him, and I was happy for her.’”

When they landed, Graham took them on their first outing in London to the Wimpy Burger.

After hanging out together as a group, Vickie and Graham grew closer and closer.

It was on one run-in with a psychic that changed everything. “It’s interesting to see this woman turn around and look at us and say ‘Oh you’re both Scorpios’ and I said ‘I am’ and he said ‘I am too.’ And she said ‘You’d make great love and you’re always going to be together,’” said Vickie.

That’s when Graham decided to make the first move, “He grabbed my hand and I let him hold it.”

The pair then finally became a couple, but with the distance between them, there were a lot of tearful goodbyes and hopeful hellos. Regardless, they knew that they wanted to be together forever.

“We didn’t know what else to do- but to get married,” she said.

“He would send me these tapes so that I could hear his voice,” she said. “We wrote letters. I mean back then we wrote letters,” said Graham.

Graham would soon fly back to the states to marry his Tennessee bride, and after 40 years of marriage, the two can still recall everything like it was yesterday.

“It doesn’t feel like 40 years. We look in the mirror and we say ‘oh my goodness.’ It may look like 40 years from the mirror’s standpoint,” said Vickie.

The couple now has a message for others in love. “It starts by taking that chance right, taking that opportunity. You know, If there is somebody you like if there is somebody you want to ask out for a date or get along with them. You’ve just got to bite the bullet and go do it If you don’t you’ll never know right.”

The couple is now celebrating over 40 years of marriage and has two adult children.

