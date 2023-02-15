‘That was kind of scary’ | Neighbors react to Sweetwater shooting that injured five people

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - New security video shows the moment shots were fired on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbor, who did not want her name used for security reasons, lives a couple of houses down from where the shooting happened. She told WVLT News she was on her front porch when the shots were fired.

“That was kind of scary,” the neighbor said.

The woman said she went outside to check the mail and thought she heard firecrackers.

“Until my husband came running in the house and told me it was gunshots,” she said.

Her ring doorbell camera caught the entire thing. You can’t see anything, but you can hear several gunshots.

The neighbor said she’s lived on the street for more than 20 years and has never seen anything like it.

Monroe County deputies said five people were shot, including one child. One person is dead, but officials did identify the victim.

The neighbor said multiple people were in the car, and they drove off after firing the shots. She said it looked like a drive-by shooting.

“They were stopped up there on the road,” said the neighbor.

Deputies have one person in custody but are searching for a person of interest. His name is Liu Gabriel Huerta. He is Hispanic, and 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos, including a heart between the eyebrows.

Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220, officials said.

“I just hope they catch him because that’s just crazy,” the neighbor said.

Several people driving by the house told WVLT news they are concerned for the victims, and shocked something like that could happen on what’s a quiet road.

