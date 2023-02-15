UT beer vendor reaches settlement with city, beer sales to continue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Aramark, the University of Tennessee’s food and beverage vendor, has reached a settlement with the City of Knoxville following several underage beer sales at UT football games, according to documents obtained by WVLT News.

Previous Coverage: Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games

The Knoxville Beer Board fined Aramark in November after alleging that undercover, underage Knoxville Police Department officers had managed to buy beer at the football games. The infractions meant that Aramark could have lost its beer license, meaning no beer sales at UT sporting events.

Now, however, the Beer Board and Aramark have come to an agreement on six conditions, outlined below:

Aramark’s previous infractions will be resolved, meaning any future underage sales will be counted as the vendor’s first offense. Aramark will train all new employees and retrain all existing employees on beer sales with a “special emphasis” on avoiding underage sales. Aramark has also agreed to check each customer’s ID before selling them any beer. Additionally, during the 2023-2024 football season, only Aramark employees will be allowed to check IDs. The vendor is also required to make a “voluntary donation” to Metro Drug Coalition. The $30,000 donation will be used by MDC to further services that help prevent alcohol sales to those who are underaged. On top of the donation, Aramark will also pay a fine and cover the costs of the hearing. The grand total for those are $5,200. The final term the two parties agreed to was a “no admission” agreement. This means that, legally, no party will take the fall for the infractions.

As it stands, beer sales will continue at Neyland as normal for the next season.

