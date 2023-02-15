VIDEO: Demolition begins on Cumberland Avenue

Some are sad to see long-time businesses forced to relocate or close, but others are optimistic about the change.

By Paige Hill and Christyn Allen
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As part of a large development in downtown Knoxville, demolition along Cumberland Avenue is officially underway.

Just last month, orange and white fencing along Cumberland Avenue signaled big change coming near the University of Tennessee’s campus, but noticeable progress could not be seen until Wednesday.

The area, which is nicknamed “The Strip,” has transformed over the last couple of decades and those in the area can expect more advancements.

“We saw some changes that were in the works that never really came through, but now obviously, you can see looking around, it’s about to change a lot,” said Patrick McMahon who has worked at a bank on Cumberland for the last 4 years.

Four new apartment buildings and a 10-story parking garage will be built on the 1900 block of Cumberland. In addition, UT students will have more off-campus housing options with 846 new apartment homes nearby.



“I personally think that they shouldn’t be doing that because this place means something to some people,” said Shane Mann.

Among the first to go will be buildings that housed Stefano’s Pizza and the original Ruby Tuesday restaurant.

McMahon is optimistic about the changes.

“It’ll take a while and a lot of construction. In the future, I think it will be good, it’s just going to take some time,” he said.


