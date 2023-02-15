Vols prepare for another top-10 showdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another top 10 showdown inside Thompson-Boling Arena when No. 1 Alabama comes to town Wednesday night.

Wednesday marks just the third top-10 matchup in the 36-year history of Thompson-Boling Arena and the second this season. Earlier this season on Jan. 28, No. 4 Tennessee defeated No. 10 Texas, 82-71.

Previous coverage: No. 4 Tennessee secures win over No. 10 Texas

Tennessee looks to turn the page after suffering a pair of buzzer-beater losses.

The Vols still own the best 3-point defense and second-best field goal percentage defense.

The Vols will need to bring that type of defense as they take on Alabama and their star freshman Brandon Miller. The 6′9″ forward leads the league in points per game with 18.8 and is the fourth-best rebounder, averaging 8.2 per game.

”I don’t think you stop great players, you can’t. You got to work hard and when the day’s done, he’s going to get his points,” Coach Rick Barnes said. “You just got to hope he worked to get all of them, but when it comes to playing great teams, great players, you’re not going to stop them. You just got to hope everything they get, they had to earn it.”

Forward Jonas Aidoo added, “I mean they can score, they really know how to get their shots up. They can get to their spots, they can lock up, they’re the number one team in the country for a reason. So we just have to come in here ready.”

Alabama has won each of the last three meetings overall.

Over the last two games, Tyreke Key is giving the Vols 17.5 points off the bench while shooting .538 from 3-point range.

The Vols and Tide square off Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.