Warm and breezy today, ahead of a cold front’s gusty downpours and a First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A warm front’s rain last night, leaves us warm and breezy today, but we don’t have long before a cold front moves through. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect Thursday, with a batch of rain and some storms in the morning, gusts of 40+ mph and the last wave of heavy rain and some strong storms to finish the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and gusty winds spread out last night, but there are only spots of rain leftover for this morning. Gusts are 30+ mph at times early, with temperatures around 56 degrees to star the day.

We’re in between fronts today, with a mostly cloudy day and spotty rain possible. We warm a little more today to a high near 68 degrees, with gusts around 25 mph at times the rest of the day.

Tonight will be cloudy, with scattered rain return late evening and spreading out to a 60% coverage by the morning. We’ll be around 56 degrees in the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day starts with the morning batch of rain and storms, as this could cause a messy morning commute. But, it’s a 60% coverage in the morning, then a lull in the rain and a high of 70 degrees, before the last wave of heavy rain and potentially stronger storms moves through. We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area in the late afternoon, peaking at 100% coverage late evening to early in the night. Some could collect 2 or more inches of rain, so ponding on roads and high water are risks. Gusts pick back up to around 40 mph, adding to the risks in this First Alert Weather Day since trees can topple easier when the ground is saturated.

We’ll cool off quickly Friday with a few spotty mountain snow showers possible early. Highs dip back down in the low to mid-40s, and the breeze makes it feel colder.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures warm right back up Sunday to Monday, as we track scattered showers to return ahead of another cold front.

