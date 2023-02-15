‘You are not seeing double’: Twin brothers join Nolensville Police Department

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Twin brothers in Nolensville are now fighting crime together.

In January, Matt Neal joined the Nolensville Police Department to serve alongside his twin brother Kyle.

“No, this is not a field sobriety test,” NPD wrote in a Facebook post. “You are not seeing double.”

The post says the brothers were officers in another state before moving to Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.