‘You are not seeing double’: Twin brothers join Nolensville Police Department


Matt and Kyle Neal
Matt and Kyle Neal(Nolensville Police Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Twin brothers in Nolensville are now fighting crime together.

In January, Matt Neal joined the Nolensville Police Department to serve alongside his twin brother Kyle.

“No, this is not a field sobriety test,” NPD wrote in a Facebook post. “You are not seeing double.”

The post says the brothers were officers in another state before moving to Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
Doorbell camera footage: 5 people shot, including child, in deadly Sweetwater shooting
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Maryville man hit, killed by train in Blount County, officials say
Multiple possible suspects in deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
Generic police lights
Body found in Claiborne County, officials say
Robert Wayne Jennings & Amanda Nicole Jackson
Two arrested in Blount Co. after ‘multiple’ home burglaries

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the increasing wind and waves of heavy rain and some...
Warm and breezy today, ahead of a cold front’s gusty downpours and a First Alert Weather Day
Cades Cove.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to host veteran cemetery cleanup
The inmate was airlifted by Lifestar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after he...
VIDEO: Cocke Co. inmate airlifted to hospital after escape attempt, sheriff says
A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
Doorbell camera footage: 5 people shot, including child, in deadly Sweetwater shooting
One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Doorbell camera footage: 5 people shot, including child, in deadly Sweetwater shooting