2 students arrested after school threats in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two students were arrested Wednesday for making threats at two separate Knox County schools, according to the sheriff’s office.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Crimes Unit arrested a student at Gibbs Middle School and Powell High School for “threats of mass destruction,” according to a release.

Both students were transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center on Feb. 15.

Officials reiterated that parents should talk about the seriousness of making threats to their students in an effort to prevent them.

“Parents and guardians, please keep having discussions with your children about the seriousness of making threats!!!” the sheriff said.

