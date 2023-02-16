Alcatraz East opens new exhibit on ‘Prison Pen Pals’

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new exhibit at Alcatraz East Crime Museum is all about the pen pal relationships prisoners made in jail.

The new exhibit has letters from Jeffery Dahmer, Charles Manson and Richard Ramirez.

In the exhibit, you can learn why people are compelled to write people in prison and how those connections become a benefit for the inmates.

For example, Scott Peterson has a lot of fan mail and one of his pen pals was a juror who helped convict him.

“Recent studies have show that individuals who maintain a connection outside of prison during their incarceration tend to have a significantly less rate of recidivism that any other population that’s been incarcerated,” said Ally Pennington, with Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “The prison pen pals exhibit is eye-opening.”

The exhibit is going to stay in Pigeon Forge until April 14.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum invited all locals to save money on admission tickets while exploring all the museum has to offer. Locals Appreciation Days are from Feb. 26, 2023, through March 4, 2023, offering locals the chance to visit for only $12 per person, plus tax.

‘Eye opening’ is how the Alcatraz East artifacts and programs manager describes the new temporary exhibit. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

