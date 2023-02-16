Alcatraz East opens new exhibit on ‘Prison Pen Pals’

‘Eye opening’ is how the Alcatraz East artifacts and programs manager describes the new temporary exhibit.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new exhibit at Alcatraz East Crime Museum is all about the pen pal relationships prisoners made in jail.

The new exhibit has letters from Jeffery Dahmer, Charles Manson and Richard Ramirez.

In the exhibit, you can learn why people are compelled to write people in prison and how those connections become a benefit for the inmates.

For example, Scott Peterson has a lot of fan mail and one of his pen pals was a juror who helped convict him.

“Recent studies have show that individuals who maintain a connection outside of prison during their incarceration tend to have a significantly less rate of recidivism that any other population that’s been incarcerated,” said Ally Pennington, with Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “The prison pen pals exhibit is eye-opening.”

The exhibit is going to stay in Pigeon Forge until April 14.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum invited all locals to save money on admission tickets while exploring all the museum has to offer. Locals Appreciation Days are from Feb. 26, 2023, through March 4, 2023, offering locals the chance to visit for only $12 per person, plus tax.

‘Eye opening’ is how the Alcatraz East artifacts and programs manager describes the new...
‘Eye opening’ is how the Alcatraz East artifacts and programs manager describes the new temporary exhibit.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
Document outlines details in Sweetwater shooting that police say killed 1, injured 4
Multiple possible suspects in deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
Family of woman who died in KPD custody says information doesn’t add up
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line

Latest News

Document outlines details in Sweetwater shooting that police say killed 1, injured 4
Document outlines details in Sweetwater shooting that police say killed 1, injured 4
The Battle over Blount Memorial
The Battle over Blount Memorial Hospital
One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Document outlines details in Sweetwater shooting that police say killed 1, injured 4
EV charging station at the Pigeon Forge Municipal lot off Teaster Lane.
EV charging stations expanding in Pigeon Forge