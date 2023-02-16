Anderson Co. man convicted of raping 8-year-old girl

Royce Scott Earley, 45, was found guilty of multiple charges following a three day trial.
Royce Scott Earley
Royce Scott Earley(ACSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Anderson County man was convicted Thursday of raping a child, according to District Attorney General Dave Clark.

In March 2020, Royce Scott Earley, 45, was indicted by the Anderson County Grand Jury with rape of a child, among other charges. Afterward, he remained out on bond until trial.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Earley was found guilty on two counts of rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and more charges following a three-day trial, officials said.

Earley’s bond was immediately revoked and he was taken into custody. His sentencing date was scheduled for March 27.

General Clark remarked, “may the delivery of justice and blessings of the almighty allow our young victim to continue in her recovery from the trauma she suffered.”

