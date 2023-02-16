Award winning broadcaster, former major leaguer Tim McCarver dies at age 81

FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox on May 17, 2017, in St. Louis. McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as the one of the country's most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday morning, Feb. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., due to heart failure, baseball Hall of Fame announced. He was 81.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By HILLEL ITALIE
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as the one of the country’s most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday. He was 81.

McCarver’s death was announced by baseball’s Hall of Fame, which said he died Thursday morning in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was with his family.

Among the few players to appear in major league games during four different decades, McCarver was a two-time All Star who worked closely with two future Hall of Fame pitchers: The tempestuous Bob Gibson, whom McCarver caught for St. Louis in the 1960s, and the introverted Steve Carlton, McCarver’s fellow Cardinal in the ‘60s and a Philadelphia Phillies teammate in the 1970s.

He switched to television soon after retiring in 1980 and became best known to national audiences for his 18-year partnership on Fox with play-by-play man Joe Buck.

