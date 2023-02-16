Crooks cruises to 2nd straight SEC Free Style Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jordan Crooks etched his name in history Wednesday night, becoming only the second swimmer ever to join the 17-second club in the 50 free, while the Lady Vols won three silver medals to highlight Day 2 of the SEC Championships.

We’ve got greatness on the campus of UT-Knoxville and it’s Jordan Crooks...



After earning the top seed in prelims, Crooks threw down an insane 17.93 to win his second-straight SEC title in the 50 free, shattering his previous record of 18.25, which he set during the morning session. He joins Caeleb Dressel, who was also the last person to win the event in back-to-back years, as the only swimmers ever to achieve the feat of swimming faster than 18.00 seconds. Crooks’ performance also marked a new SEC Meet record.

Also with an impressive swim in the 50 free was freshman Gui Caribe, who finished fourth overall with a lifetime best 18.79—the second-fastest time in program history. In the B final, Micah Chambers (19.57) finished 15th while Scott Scanlon (19.59) took 16th. Winning the C final, Aleksey Tarasenko placed 17th behind a 19.55 effort.

Overall, Tennessee won five medals on the second night of the SEC Championships. Two program records fell, and 10 top-10 times in UT history were recorded.

Medal Tracker (4)

Gold – 50 Free (Jordan Crooks)

Gold – 200 Medley Relay (Kammann, Houlie, Crooks, Caribe)

Silver – 1-meter (Bryden Hattie)

Silver – 200 Free Relay (Crooks, Caribe, Chambers, Scanlon)

Women (5)

Silver – 50 Free (Mona McSharry)

Silver – 500 Free (Kristen Stege)

Silver – 200 IM (Josephine Fuller)

Silver – 800 Free Relay (Douthwright, Mrozinski, Burroughs, Stotler)

Bronze – 200 Medley Relay (Fuller, McSharry, Carlton, Rumley)

Standings

Men

1. Florida – 542.5

T2. Auburn – 380T2. Texas A&M – 380

4. Tennessee – 3475.

Women

1. Florida – 502

2. LSU – 378

3. Tennessee – 3754.

