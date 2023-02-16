Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Both of the guardsmen killed in a Harvest helicopter crash on Wednesday have been identified by Dover, TN officials.

Per Dover Councilman Alex Berta and the Dover City Clerk, the guardsmen killed were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tenn. and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph OF Murfreesboro, Tenn.

CWO 3 Daniel Wadham served 15 years and CWO 3 Randolph served 13 years, both were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

The Tennessee National Guard confirmed that the servicemen were on a training flight and were approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport when the crash happened.

“Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen,” Brigadier General Warner Ross said. “It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers’ families amid this tragic loss.”

CWO 3Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham (TNG)

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that Hwy. 53, Jeff Road, Douglas Road and the highway stretch between Research Park Blvd. and Jeff Road will be closed until further notice.

Deputies have recommended traveling over to Hazel Green to use Pulaski Pike or Hwy. 231/431 to get into Huntsville and Old Railroad Bed Road or Wall Triana from Hwy. 53 to get to Madison.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says the recovery efforts for the two military personnel were completed after 3 hours on the scene. A preliminary examination of the bodies has been completed.

Berryhill says the full autopsy and identification will be conducted through the Armed Forces Medical Examiner at a later date.

The Tennessee National Guard released the following statement about the accident:

At approximately 3:00 p.m. CST today, a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter crashed while conducting a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama. The Madison County Sherriff’s Department in Alabama responded to the crash site and reported two crew members onboard were killed. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.” No other service members or civilians were harmed in this incident. Federal and state authorities are investigating the crash. The Tennessee National Guard will support law enforcement and other first responders handling the crash site and provide more information as details become available.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee sent out his condolences and support to the families of the two people killed.

Maria & I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two Tennessee National Guard members. Please join us in lifting their families up in prayer & support during this time of unspeakable grief.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) said the call of the crash came in at 3:01 p.m. and happened at the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53.

The following video was captured by a WAFF viewer’s doorbell camera when the helicopter crashed.

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact and no cars or pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a helicopter crash Wednesday. (WAFF and WAFF viewer)

MCSO Public Information Officer Brent Patterson confirmed that the helicopter involved was a Black Hawk. Burwell Road was closed and motorists are being detoured to Douglas Road until further notice.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Harvest.

Team Redstone released the following statement on the crash:

Redstone Arsenal leaders are aware of reports of a helicopter incident near Highway 53 in Huntsville. First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops.

Alabama Representative Dale Strong posted a tweet sending his condolences to those who lost their lives in the crash.

I’m deeply saddened by the fatal helicopter crash that happened in Madison County today.



My heart hurts for those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and for their families as they learn of this news. — Dale W. Strong (@RepDaleStrong) February 15, 2023

