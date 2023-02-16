EV charging stations expanding in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s an increase of electric vehicles on the road and in Pigeon Forge they’ve made investments to accommodate visitors who need a charge.

Millions of cars a year use the Parkway in Pigeon Forge and with a growing number turned to electric power, Pigeon Forge has made steps to accommodate those visitors.

“We’re very proactive on the electric vehicle charging stations and excited to offer, offer that to our visitors, not only for them, their convenience but also for the environment,” said Assistant City Manager Eric Brackins.

Brackins said several years ago, the city made a partnership with the Sevier County Electric System to install EV charging stations around the city.

Right now, Pigeon Forge has 17 charging centers around town from the public lots to private businesses.

“Hotels, restaurants, just all types of businesses are starting to offer this service for their customers to plug in charge up while they visit their business and then go on their way,” said Brackins.

Even a Tesla charging station can be found in the city. Brackins said as the city builds more parking areas they’re also working with private businesses to add more during their own improvements.

“I foresee it growing with the number of electric vehicles just on the roads today and seeing that number increase yes, it’s something that we certainly want to continue to offer,” said Brackins.

In Pigeon Forge, this upgrade didn’t cost the city anything other than space in the parking lots.

EV charging station at the Pigeon Forge Municipal lot off Teaster Lane. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

