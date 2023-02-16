Family holding prayer vigil for toddler injured in deadly Sweetwater shooting

The young girl was injured in a deadly shooting that occurred in Sweetwater Tuesday.
One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A shooting in Sweetwater on Valentine’s Day left four people, including a toddler injured, and one person dead, according to officials.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, just after 4:00 p.m. multiple agencies, along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Hawkins Road in response to a deadly shooting.

Previous Coverage: 5 people shot, including child, in deadly Sweetwater shooting

WVLT News spoke to Logan Sloan who said the child injured in the shooting was 2-year-old girl Alayna Butts. Sloan, who is Alayna’s uncle, said she is in a coma with severe brain damage.

Now, the family is wanting justice and will be holding a prayer vigil for the girl. On Thursday, Feb. 16, the uncle told WVLT News they will gather to have a silent prayer for Alayna at 5 p.m. at Duck Park, 410 Old Hwy 68.

“All who can make it is encouraged this baby needs every single prayer she can get,” a family friend posted to Facebook.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department officials said they were helping in the search for suspects involved. One suspect is in custody, but MCSO officials said they’re investigating more people who could be connected.

MPD officials said one person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, who is still at large. Huerta is Hispanic and 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos, including a heart between the eyebrows.

Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220, officials said.

New security video obtained by WVLT News shows the moment shots were fired on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater Tuesday afternoon.

Previous Coverage: Neighbors react to Sweetwater shooting that injured five people

A neighbor, who did not want her name used for security reasons, lives a couple of houses down from where the shooting happened. She told WVLT News she was on her front porch when the shots were fired.

“That was kind of scary,” the neighbor said.

Anyone with information about Huerta or his whereabouts is urged to call Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 423-442-3911.

