First Alert Weather Day continues with heavy rain and storms tonight

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cold front moving through tonight bringing lots of rain and some storms.
Heavy downpours continue tonight
Heavy downpours continue tonight(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front continues to push through tonight bringing heavy rain, a few storms, and a big cool down by Friday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues as we track heavy rain and storms. Isolated stronger storms are possible during the evening hours. Cumberland and Fentress County are in a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. CST. The main threat for all of us is heavy rain as we peak at 100% coverage late this evening to overnight. Some could collect 2 or more inches of rain, so ponding on roads and high water are risks.

We’ll drop to around 39 degrees Friday morning, with gusts decreasing but shifting to a cold wind. This also triggers a few light showers in the morning to change to some flurries in our higher elevations and mountain snow.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll cool off quickly Friday with a few spotty mountain snow showers lingering with the mostly cloudy day. The almanac will reach highs in the 60s, but that’s from the early morning before the cold front passes, but we’ll actually be in the low 40s Friday afternoon and feel colder. We’ll have a chilly breeze, northwesterly winds 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

This all settles down Friday night, but that leaves us clear and colder at 26 by Saturday morning. Sunshine returns this weekend with highs in the upper 40s Saturday to upper 50s by Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures continue to warm up for the new week with on-and-off rain chances starting Monday afternoon.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

