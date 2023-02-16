First Alert Weather Day: Scattered storms and gusty winds today, widespread downpours tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front creates scattered storms and gusty winds today, then brings downpours and a few stronger storms through to end the day. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins in the morning and continues into tonight.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and storms continue this morning, at about a 40% coverage of our area. Winds are increasing, and temperatures are warm at only 56 degrees.

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in place, as strong storms can develop and gusts of 40+ mph can topple trees easier with the saturated ground. We warm to around 72 degrees this afternoon.

The last wave of heavy rain and potentially stronger storms move through during the evening hours. This is when we hit our peak of 100% coverage late evening to early in the night. Some could collect 2 or more inches of rain, so ponding on roads and high water are risks.

We’ll drop to around 39 degrees Friday morning, with gusts decreasing but shifting to a cold wind. This also triggers a few light showers in the morning to change to some flurries in our higher elevations and mountain snow.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll cool off quickly Friday with a few spotty mountain snow showers lingering with the mostly cloudy day. The almanac will reach highs in the 60s, but that’s from the early morning before the cold front passes, but we’ll actually be in the low 40s Friday afternoon and feel colder. We’ll have a chilly breeze, northwesterly winds 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

This all settles down Friday night, but that leaves us clear and colder at 26 by Saturday morning. Sunshine returns this weekend with highs in the upper 40s Saturday to upper 50s by Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures continue to warm up for the new week with on-and-off rain chances starting Monday afternoon.

