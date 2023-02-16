Multi-agency drug investigation part of ‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 arrests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-agency drug investigation that was part of the 313 Initiative, a partnership aimed at stopping drug trafficking between Detroit and Knoxville, has led to seven arrests, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The agencies involved were the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Detroit Police Department.

According to the release, communications between the Tennessee and Michigan agencies initially led to the arrest of Rashawn Jones, an alleged drug supplier between the two cities. He was charged with violation of probation and gun charges, the release said.

Additionally, authorities began investigating the Merchant’s Drive area, which reportedly led to a traffic stop on Central Avenue Pike here in Knoxville. During that stop, investigators seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs and guns, the release said, while also taking six more people into custody.

Those people were:

Ronald Payne-Myles of Detroit, facing one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, one count of theft of a firearm, two counts of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine, one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess fentanyl, four counts of possession of schedule I for resale, two counts of possession of schedule II for resale, two counts of possession of schedule V for resale, one count of possession of schedule VI, one count of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and one count of maintaining a dwelling for drug use;

Noah Cain Coarsey of Knoxville, facing one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine, one count of possession of schedule I for resale and one count of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia;

Kyle Louis Brinson of Rochester, NY, facing two counts of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine, one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess fentanyl, three counts of possession of schedule I for resale, two counts of possession of schedule II for resale, one count of possession of schedule V for resale, possession of schedule VI, one count of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, one count of theft of a firearm, one count of maintaining a dwelling for drug use;

Johnny Keith Kramer, of Knoxville, facing one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine, one count of possession of schedule I for resale, one count of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia;

Amia Terry Packer of Detroit, facing one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine, one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess fentanyl, two counts of possession of schedule I for resale, two counts of possession of schedule II for resale, one count of possession of schedule V for resale, possession of schedule VI, one count of possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, one count of theft of a firearm, one count of maintaining a dwelling for drug use;

Caitlin Rowell of Detroit, facing one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess methamphetamine, one count of manufacture, deliver, sell, possess fentanyl, two counts of possession of schedule I for resale, two counts of possession of schedule II for resale, one count of possession of schedule V for resale, possession of schedule VI, one count of possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, one count of theft of a firearm, one count of maintaining a dwelling for drug use.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.