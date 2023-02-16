Organization offering free legal help for low-income people facing eviction

Legal Aid of East Tennessee is helping low-income people get legal help for civil cases like eviction.
Neil Coleman (left) attends an eviction hearing at the Old Knox County Courthouse with his...
Neil Coleman (left) attends an eviction hearing at the Old Knox County Courthouse with his Legal Aid staff attorney Emily Cala (right).(Richard Mason)
By Richard Mason
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than 50 years, Legal Aid of East Tennessee provided free legal help to low-income people in the Knoxville, Chattanooga and Tri-Cities areas; across 26 counties.

Emily Cala, a staff attorney at Legal Aid of East Tennessee explained what motivates her to help those in need.

“If I help make a difference in one person’s life then that’s enough and it’s worth the work,” Cala said.

The staff attorneys help prevent evictions and do other things related to tenant’s rights, like when a tenant has their heat or utilities turned off.

According to Cala, tenants were usually not represented in eviction court and in most civil settings because they can’t afford a lawyer.

Legal Aid only handles civil cases like evictions and domestic abuse cases, according to attorney Michael Davis.

It gets its funding from federal grants and 40 other key funding sources. To qualify for Legal Aid assistance, a person with no one else living in their household, would have to make less than $18,000 per year, but you should still contact the office to see if other resources are available.

“We’ve seen cases where people’s rent has doubled in less than six months or a year. No one expects that either and a lot of times people can wind up in an eviction issue for non-payment and that’s where we’re doing a lot of our work right now,” Davis said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
Document outlines details in Sweetwater shooting that police say killed 1, injured 4
Multiple possible suspects in deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
Family of woman who died in KPD custody says information doesn’t add up
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line

Latest News

Heavy downpours continue tonight
First Alert Weather Day continues with heavy rain and storms tonight
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3...
Tennessee National Guard members killed in Alabama helicopter crash identified
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
Ronald Payne-Myles, Noah Cain Coarsey, Kyle Louis Brinson, Johnny Keith Kramer, Amia Terry...
Multi-agency drug investigation part of ‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 arrests
Royce Scott Earley
Anderson Co. man convicted of raping 8-year-old girl