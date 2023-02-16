Senate passes controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ issues in Ky. schools

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A controversial bill dealing with transgender and human sexuality issues in schools was debated in Kentucky’s capital again on Thursday.

Senate Bill 150 had already been approved by the Senate Education Committee but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, wanted to add some technical corrections.

There were more fireworks and emotions as it was debated in the committee again.

Supporters say the bill keeps the Kentucky Board of Education and Department of Education from requiring teachers to use certain pronouns that don’t adhere to a student’s biological sex or birth certificate. It also requires parental notification of issues regarding contraceptives, family planning and human sexuality.

However, opponents say it will lead to more bullying even from adults.

Chris Hartman with the Kentucky Fairness Campaign pleaded with lawmakers to vote the bill down.

“And, I know you saw our young people, perfect, whole, made in the image of God,” Hartman said. “Who are terrified that you will take away their basic dignity and respect!”

Senator Wise maintains there is nothing in the bill that mandates the use of pronouns.

“There is still the choice for teachers wishing to do so. A student requesting to do so. There is nothing in this bill that does not allow for nicknames, alternative names. If a teacher still has the belief to do so,” Sen. Wise said.

The committee approved the bill again Thursday with a vote of 9 to 3. The full Senate then passed it in a 29 to 6 vote.

SB 150 now moves to the full House.

