Soul food, but make it vegan. Knoxville family opens restaurant in Marble City Market

Customers can find collard greens, sweet potatoes, quinoa, stews and soon vegan fried chicken, all made from scratch, on the menu.
Customers can find collard greens, sweet potatoes, quinoa, stews and soon vegan fried chicken,...
Customers can find collard greens, sweet potatoes, quinoa, stews and soon vegan fried chicken, all made from scratch, on the menu.(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After years of catering, Tor Ajanaku and his wife have opened Kianga’s Kitchen inside Marble City Market. The business is said to be the first and only exclusive soul food restaurant in downtown Knoxville.

“The basis of most food is plant-based in times of the Great Depression and most people ate plant-based foods. And in the times of scarcity around the planet,” said Ajanaku. “People eight plant based foods, so those recipes are out there, there’s just been forgotten.”

The idea for the new restaurant and name comes from his late mother, who he introduced us to the the annual Kummba Festival and her family to veganism.

“We were in a kitchen being food alchemist and we were creating all kinds of different flavor profiles and dishes,” Ajanaku said.

The menu features collard greens, sweet potatoes, quinoa, stews and soon vegan fried chicken, all made from scratch.

Ajanaku told WVLT News the restaurant would not have happened without his family, friends and the community’s help.

“We are here because they, they wanted us to be here,” Ajanaku said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
Suspect arrested in Sweetwater shooting that left 4 injured, 1 dead
Multiple possible suspects in deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
Family of woman who died in KPD custody says information doesn’t add up
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Two killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, Hwy. 53 to remain closed tomorrow

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 11, 2017 - The University of Tennessee Volunteer Basketball Team...
Vols turn back the Tide topping No. 1 Alabama, 68-59
Tennessee turned 19 Bama turnovers into 26 points while handing the Crimson Tide their first...
Vols turn back the Tide topping No. 1 Alabama, 68-59
Both students were transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center on Feb. 15.
2 students arrested after school threats in Knox County
One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Suspect arrested in Sweetwater shooting that left 4 injured, 1 dead