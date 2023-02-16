TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Tennessee woman

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of Cookeville.

Police say that Deborah Martin is 65-years-old is 5′6″, 145 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes, and was last seen Wednesday wearing a long grey winter coat and winter boots with fur.

TBI said that Martin has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information about where Palmer might be is urged to call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

