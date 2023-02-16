TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Tennessee woman
Investigators are looking for 65-year-old Deborah Martin
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of Cookeville.
Police say that Deborah Martin is 65-years-old is 5′6″, 145 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes, and was last seen Wednesday wearing a long grey winter coat and winter boots with fur.
TBI said that Martin has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.
Anyone with information about where Palmer might be is urged to call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.