TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Tennessee woman

Investigators are looking for 65-year-old Deborah Martin
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of...
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of Cookeville.(TBI)
By David Sikes
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of Cookeville.

Police say that Deborah Martin is 65-years-old is 5′6″, 145 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes, and was last seen Wednesday wearing a long grey winter coat and winter boots with fur.

TBI said that Martin has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information about where Palmer might be is urged to call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

