Two killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash

The Black Hawk helicopter that crashed in Harvest on Wednesday belonged to the Tennessee National Guard, according to credible sources.
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Black Hawk helicopter that crashed in Harvest on Wednesday belonged to the Tennessee National Guard, according to credible sources.

U.S. military officials say that two people on board were killed in the crash.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) said the call of the crash came in at 3:01 p.m. and happened at the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53.

The following video was captured by a WAFF viewer’s doorbell camera when the helicopter crashed.

Footage from a doorbell camera shows when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Harvest.

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact and it is unknown how many people were on board but there were no survivors. No cars or pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a helicopter crash Wednesday.(WAFF and WAFF viewer)

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office stated that the evening traffic will experience heavy delays in the area of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. Everything south of Hwy. 53 to Jeff Road is closed.

MCSO Public Information Officer Brent Patterson confirmed that the helicopter involved was a Black Hawk. Burwell Road was closed and motorists are being detoured to Douglas Road until further notice.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Harvest.

Team Redstone released the following statement on the crash:

Redstone Arsenal leaders are aware of reports of a helicopter incident near Highway 53 in Huntsville. First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops.

Team Redstone

Alabama Representative Dale Strong posted a tweet sending his condolences to those who lost their lives in the crash.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

