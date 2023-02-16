VIDEO: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect who stole from nonprofit

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public input after releasing security footage showing a burglary at a local non-profit.

The theft happened at the Morgan Scott Project in Deer Lodge Tuesday, MCSO officials said. In the video, the suspect is seen taking the cash register and some other items.

Those with information are being asked to contact Investigator Brad Aytes at 423-346-6262.

