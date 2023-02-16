Young girl injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. drag racing crash released from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A little girl injured in a deadly Magnolia Avenue crash in January has been released from the hospital, according to family.

Hadley Tucker, 6, and her brother were injured in a crash that killed their grandfather on Jan. 17.

According to a KPD investigation, two Dodge Chargers were racing down E. Magnolia Avenue and ran a red light at Milligan St., hitting the Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Michael Williams, 65, of New Market, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he later died, according to Erland.

In the crash, Hadley broke her neck, jaw, pelvis, arm and injured her lungs, family members said. She was also on a ventilator until she could breathe on her own.

Recently, the girl passed her swallow test and began eating soft foods. Now, she is home, but still has a long road to recovery left.

Gage, her 11-year-old brother, was released from the hospital on Thursday, Feb. 2. Now, he is waiting to go back to the orthopedic surgeon in four weeks, then will hope to begin physical therapy.

Davey Spurgeon heard the crash unfold as he watched two Dodge Chargers zip by him and decided to immediately turn around and began giving CPR to Hadley.

The drivers of the Chargers, who were found at the scene, were identified as Trinity Clark, 21, of Knoxville, and Tra’Shawn Glass, 20, of Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, they have both been charged with felony reckless endangerment and drag racing.

A fundraiser was set up for the family.

