Young-Williams bringing back Mardi Growl parade this March

The parade will start in Old City and finish at World’s Fair Park
Young-Williams Animal Center will host its 16th annual Mardi Growl parade on March 4 at World’s Fair Park.
By Jared Austin
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The parade will start in the Old City at 11 a.m. and finish at World’s Fair Park.

After the parade, people can check out several food trucks and vendors at World’s Fair Park.

“It’s going to be a fantastic pet parade for an opportunity to be out at world’s fair park and we are really excited because we had our t-shirt contest and you can actually pre-order your T-shirts still,” Laura Hunter with Young-Williams said.

Valerie Stafford in White won the contest for the T-shirt design. The shirt details will be released in the next couple of days.

People can either pre-register for the event or sign up on the day. If you pre-register by Feb. 23, pet owners can save $5. Tickets day of cost $20.

