4-year-old injured in East Knoxville road rage shooting, KPD says

Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after a 4-year-old boy was hurt in a road rage shooting in East Knoxville, KPD says.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after a 4-year-old boy was hurt in a road rage shooting in East Knoxville, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of Bethel Avenue and McConnell Street, Erland said. The boy was a passenger in a car that was shot at by another, unidentified car, Erland said.

The boy was reportedly taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, KPD is looking for a red sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata. Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
Document outlines details in Sweetwater shooting that police say killed 1, injured 4
Christine Haun
Claiborne County woman at center of Silver Alert found dead
Ronald Payne-Myles, Noah Cain Coarsey, Kyle Louis Brinson, Johnny Keith Kramer, Amia Terry...
Multi-agency drug investigation part of ‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 arrests
The family confirmed they cancelled the prayer moments before its scheduled start time due to...
Strangers show support for Sweetwater child despite cancelled prayer circle
Royce Scott Earley
Anderson Co. man convicted of raping 8-year-old girl

Latest News

Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Man shoots son in claimed self-defense, Blount County Sheriff’s Office says
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the weather settles down, as cold air settles in to end...
Turning colder with some wintry mix showers
Knoxville Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics
Knoxville Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics
Knoxville Police Department appoints Brooklyn Belk as first-ever Deputy Chief of Professional...
Knoxville Police Department appoints Brooklyn Belk as first-ever Deputy Chief of Professional Standards