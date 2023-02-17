4-year-old injured in East Knoxville road rage shooting, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after a 4-year-old boy was hurt in a road rage shooting in East Knoxville, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the area of Bethel Avenue and McConnell Street, Erland said. The boy was a passenger in a car that was shot at by another, unidentified car, Erland said.

The boy was reportedly taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, KPD is looking for a red sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata. Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

