Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody

The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE CO., Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - Six people are dead in Mississippi after a series of shootings Friday.

The shootings all happened within the Arkabutla community, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

The first incident happened outside a store on Arkabutla Road around 11 a.m. A man was shot and killed there.

A woman was also killed inside a home on Bend Road. A man was also injured, but appeared to have been hit by an object.

Deputies spotted the suspect inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect’s identity has not been revealed.

Deputies later found four more people who had been killed. Two were found inside a home and two were found outside on Arkabutla Dam Road, not far from the suspect’s home.

The suspect has not yet been identified but is expected to be charged soon.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statement on social media, saying it was believed the gunman acted alone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
2-year-old dies after Sweetwater shooting, family says
Christine Haun
Claiborne County woman at center of Silver Alert found dead
Ronald Payne-Myles, Noah Cain Coarsey, Kyle Louis Brinson, Johnny Keith Kramer, Amia Terry...
Multi-agency drug investigation part of ‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 arrests
The family confirmed they cancelled the prayer moments before its scheduled start time due to...
Strangers show support for Sweetwater child despite cancelled prayer circle
Royce Scott Earley
Anderson Co. man convicted of raping 8-year-old girl

Latest News

The Seneca Park Zoo said a 6-year-old male Masai giraffe named Parker was found unresponsive...
Freak accident: 6-year-old giraffe dies after getting caught in support structure, zoo says
The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a...
Letter sent more than 100 years ago finally gets delivered
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
DOJ search of Pence’s office turns up no new classified documents
The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with...
Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled due to possible undeclared allergen
Plenty of sunshine for Saturday with warmer temperatures
Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the weekend